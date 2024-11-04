Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Champions League Week 4
Xabi Alonso is returning to Anfield, where he won a Champions League and became a club icon, as a rival manager. Bayer Leverkusen coach, who is widely expected to manage Liverpool at some point in his career -although that may be a while considering Arne Slot’s impressive start- will attempt to spoil the party on Tuesday.
Liverpool has continued its hot start to the season, overtaking Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend after a nice comeback win over Brighton. They won all three of their games in the Champions League so far and are a ridiculous 13-1-1 across all competitions so far.
Bayer Leverkusen is off to a less impressive start. After being the biggest surprise team in Europe last year, winning the Bundesliga, the German Cup, and making the Europa League final while only losing once all year, Leverkusen hasn’t been able to maintain that level of performance through the first two months of the 2024-25 campaign.
They are already seven points behind Bayern Munich in the league and it is looking highly improbable that they will catch them for a back-to-back title. In the Champions League, however, things are looking better for Alonso’s side.They have seven points in three games and they have a home-heavy schedule the rest of the way, giving them a good opportunity to make the top eight of the league phase.
While Leverkusen isn’t at the peak of their form right now, they are still one of the most exciting teams in the competition. Their unique, dynamic, and high-tempo style of play going up against the well-oiled machine of Liverpool will be fascinating to watch.
Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Liverpool: -135
Draw: +310
Bayer Leverkusen: +350
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: +125
Under 3.5: -160
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -195
No: +155
Spread:
Liverpool -0.5: -135
Bayer Leverkusen +0.5: +105
Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 3:00 pm EST
- Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Pick
After allowing 24 goals in 34 Bundesliga games last season, Leverkusen has already conceded 15 in nine games this year. They have allowed at least two goals in five of their games.
Xabi Alonso likes to control possession and deploy a high defensive line. This can make Leverkusen give up space in the back and make them vulnerable on the counter, creating entertaining games with a ton of pace and tempo.
This one should be no different.
Normally, betting the over 2.5 or 3.5 goals in Leverkusen games is a safe bet. Liverpool, however, is excellent at controlling the pace. Especially if they score early, they can be very challenging to play against. There is a reason they only allowed one goal in three Champions League games so far.
At the same time, Leverkusen has stylistic advantages against the Reds. The German side generally sticks to a unique 3-4-3 formation. They play fast down the flanks and utilize their wing backs Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo to create a ton of spacing that causes problems for the opposing defense.
Considering that one of few weaknesses of Liverpool is their fullbacks’ defense, Leverkusen can cause real problems exploiting the spaces behind Trent Alexander-Arnold or whoever plays between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.
Leverkusen will likely see this as a coming-out party.. Both Xabi Alonso and the team will be extra motivated in the big stage and see this as an opportunity to get their season on the right track. With a big-time performance from the 21-year-old German phenom Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen can come away with a draw here.
Pick: Draw +310
