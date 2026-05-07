Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is still not ready to return to the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury in early April.

Doncic has been ruled out for Game 2 againt the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, and it appears he could miss more time beyond that.

The star guard revealed that he's started running, but he has not been cleared for full contact yet. Since the Lakers play Game 3 on Saturday, it's hard to see Doncic being available for that matchup. Originally, the star guard was given an eight-week timeline, which he still is several weeks away from.

Luka Doncic (hamstring) updates:



- Said he's started running

- Has yet to be cleared for full contact

- Said his original timetable given to him was 8 weeks (his injury occurred about 5 weeks ago) — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 6, 2026

The Lakers struggled on offense in Game 1 without Doncic, scoring just 90 points in an 18-point loss to OKC. They're set as 15.5-point underdogs for the second game in a row on Thursday, and DraftKings Sportsbook has OKC as a heavy favorite to win this series in five or fewer games.

Doncic appeared in 64 games during the regular season, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3. The loss of that production has been a major issue for the Lakers, who have failed to reach 100 points in each of their last four playoff games.

With Doncic sidelined again in Game 2, I'm eyeing another Lakers star to carry the load on Thursday night.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why James is a great prop target in Game 2:

James had a strong showing in Game 1 against the Thunder, scoring 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting (3-of-6 from 3) to lead the Lakers. He’s now scored 25 or more points in five of his seven playoff games, making him an intriguing bet at this number in Game 2.

OKC has a lot of elite defenders, but every few have the size and strength needed to deal with James. The Lakers’ best offense all postseason has been playing through the four-time champion, and he’s averaging 23.7 points on 18.3 shots per game.

With Austin Reaves struggling from the field since returning from an oblique injury, I’d expect James to continue to be an aggressor on offense in Game 2. He’s only faced OKC three times this season, but he’s scored 22 or more points in two of those meetings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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