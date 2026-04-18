Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic missed the end of the regular season with a hamstring injury, and he's set to miss Game 1 of the team's first-round series with the Houston Rockets.

Doncic has been ruled out for Game 1 on Saturday night, and Lakers head coach J.J. Redick recently shared that Doncic and Austin Reaves are both out indefinitely. Doncic was expected to miss multiple weeks with his hamstring injury, making it an uphill battle for him to play in this first-round matchup.

Redick: Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out indefinitely.



Redick added that he won't have an update on Doncic or Austin Reaves (oblique) this week. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 14, 2026

With Doncic out of the lineup, the Lakers are home underdogs at the best betting sites in Game 1 of this series. During the regular season, Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.

The Lakers were just 10-8 in the 18 games that Doncic missed, and the star guard is likely going to finish fourth in the league's MVP voting.

With Doncic out, the Lakers are going to have to turn elsewhere on offense, leaning heavily on superstar LeBron James. He could be worth a look in the prop market on Saturday night.

Best Lakers Prop Bet With Luka Doncic Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-134)

If you’re betting on a Lakers prop bet, the four-time NBA Finals MVP is the only choice to make.

This season, LeBron is averaging 22.2 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game with Luka Doncic out of the lineup, and he’s recorded at least 10 dimes in eight of those games.

James is going to have to shoulder a massive workload on Saturday night, and the Rockets are likely going to force him to give the ball up to see if L.A.’s role players can beat them.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is also one of the greatest passers of all time, and it feels like James has another level to reach in the playoffs to keep the Lakers’ season alive. I’ll bet on him to clear this line, even though Houston allowed just 24.5 opponent assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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