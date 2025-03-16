Is Luka Doncic Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Lakers)
After missing Friday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is listed as probable for Sunday's clash with the Phoenix Suns.
That's a sign that Doncic, who is listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain, should be good to go for this matchup. With LeBron James out, the Lakers need Doncic in action if they're going to snap their losing streak on Sunday.
Oddsmakers are expecting Doncic to play as well, as they've set the Lakers as favorites in this game -- at home -- even though they've dropped four in a row. Los Angeles is one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 25-7 straight up overall and 15-9 against the spread when favored at Crypto.com Arena.
Here's how I'm betting on Doncic and the Lakers if the All-NBA guard suits up on Sunday.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Suns
- Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic is a great prop target on Sunday:
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a win entering Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles has struggled since LeBron James went down with a groin injury, but Doncic has done a solid job picking up the slack, scoring 45 points in his last game against Milwaukee. Luka has 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he should have a ton of looks against a Suns team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
In his career against the Suns, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 21 games. He’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of the last eight games he’s played (and finished) against Phoenix dating back to his time in Dallas.
I think he’ll have a big game in a familiar matchup on Sunday.
