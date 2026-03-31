Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic missed Monday's win over the Washington Wizards after he was suspended for picking up his 16th technical foul of the 2025-26 season.

Now, Doncic is expected to return for the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers. L.A. has not officially released an injury report for this game, but Doncic has not played since Friday and has not been listed with an injury recently for L.A.

The Lakers are favored at home in the latest odds at DraftKings, as sign that Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James could all take the floor in this game. James recorded a triple-double in Monday's win, and he played in both ends of the Lakers' back-to-back on March 18 and March 19.

Doncic, who is third in the odds to win the MVP award, is averaging 35.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the All-Star break while shooting 40.5 percent from the 3-point line. He's helped the Lakers to a 16-5 record since the break, and L.A. has moved into the No. 3 seed in the West as a result.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Doncic in his return to action on Tuesday.

Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 Points (-118)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best props column why Doncic could have a big game after missing Monday’s matchup due to a suspension:

Doncic missed Monday’s win over the Washington Wizards after he was suspended for his 16th technical foul of the season, but he’ll be back in action on Tuesday against Cleveland.

The star guard is having an insane month of March, averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

He’s cleared 32.5 points in six of his last seven games (he scored 32 in the one game he fell short), including games with 40, 60, 43 and 41 points.

The Cavaliers are just 20th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they don’t have a great one-on-one matchup for Doncic on their roster. I think the Lakers star continues his huge month with a signature scoring performance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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