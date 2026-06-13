Lynx vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Las Vegas Aces host the Minnesota Lynx in a battle between two of the top teams in the league.

The Lynx have won nine in a row to improve to 10-2 on the season, and the Aces are up to 9-3 thanks to their five-game winning streak.

This will be the first meeting between these squads this season after Minnesota took three of four from Las Vegas last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx +3.5 (-110)

Aces -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lynx +124

Aces -152

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Lynx record: 10-2

Aces record: 9-3

Lynx vs. Aces Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – Out

Napheesa Collier – Out

Dorka Juhasz – Out

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – Out

Lynx vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 25.5 Points (-122)

A’ja Wilson has been incredible this season. She’s averaging 26.4 points on 51.9% shooting (55.2% from deep) through 12 games.

The center has gone OVER 25.5 points in three straight games and four of her last five, including 34 and 32 points in her last two contests.

The Lynx present a tough test for Wilson and the Aces, but I think she can get to her average at home on Saturday night.

Lynx vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Minnesota has had plenty of time off ahead of this key matchup in Las Vegas. It hasn’t played since beating Dallas 100-76 on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Aces were just in Portland on Thursday night.

While that rest advantage may not mean too much, it’s still worth mentioning for a game like this one. And I think it does give Minnesota a bit of an edge.

The Lynx are also a perfect 5-0 on the road this season and 10-2 against the spread overall while the Aces are just 6-6 ATS. Las Vegas has also played just four home games, going 2-2 in those contests.

I’ll take the Lynx plus the points, and an outright win is a distinct possibility.

Pick: Lynx +3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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