Lynx vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 15

Two of the best teams in the WNBA square off on Saturday night, as the Minnesota Lynx (No. 1 in the league) take on the Las Vegas Aces (No. 3 in the league) in a potential WNBA Finals preview.

This is the second time these teams have played this month, as Minnesota picked up an 11-point win last Saturday behind a big game from rookie guard Olivia Miles. That matchup marked the first time these teams played with Napheesa Collier in the lineup for the Lynx after she missed the first half of the season recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Las Vegas did beat the Lynx without Collier (in Vegas), but it is set as a slight underdog at home in this matchup. A’ja Wilson and Co. picked up back-to-back wins over a potential playoff team in Washington to open this week, and the Aces are within striking distance of the No. 2 seed in the league.

After Minnesota failed to reach the WNBA Finals last year, will we finally see these two powerhouses play in the Finals in 2026?

Saturday’s is an exciting preview of that possibility, and I’m eyeing a prop for Miles and side in this marquee matchup.

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -1.5 (-105)

Aces +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Lynx: -115

Aces: -105

Total

182.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lynx vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS, Paramount+

Lynx record: 28-7

Aces record: 24-11

Lynx vs. Aces Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

None to report

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans -- out

Kierstan Bell -- out

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus -- out

Justine Pissott -- questionable

Lynx vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 19.5 Points (-104)

Miles has given the Aces fits in the 2026 season, scoring 29 points on 20 shots in a loss on June 13 and 26 points (on 11-of-23 shooting) in last Saturday’s win.

The star guard is now averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3. The 3-point shooting is absolutely astounding, especially since Miles was shooting 11.1 percent from deep through her first nine games.

Since she dropped 28 points against Golden State on June 4, Miles is averaging 21.3 points per game (across 24 games) while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3. Out of those 24 games, she’s finished with 20 or more points 15 times.

I expect the MVP candidate to continue her insane rookie season with a strong showing on Saturday night.

Lynx vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my WNBA Best Bets column – I broke down why I believe Minnesota will win this game:

The Lynx lost the first meeting between these teams in Las Vegas, but All-WNBA forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) did not play in that game. With Collier back, the Lynx picked up an 11-point win at home last Saturday, and I think they’re in a great spot to win again this weekend.

Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the league in net rating, No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating. This team is clearly better than the Aces on the defensive end, as Las Vegas is sixth in defensive rating and sixth in opponent points per game.

While those aren’t bad numbers, there is a different step up in class when playing this Lynx team. Minnesota is an insane 14-2 on the road this season, and it has a 10-6 record against the spread in those matchups.

Las Vegas just picked up a pair of home wins over Washington to improve to 11-5 there this season, but Washington has one of the worst offenses in the WNBA and still kept both games within 10 points.

The duo of Collier and Olivia Miles is arguably the best in the WNBA, and the Lynx are well-rested heading into this game having not played since Wednesday. In a pick’em scenario, I think they’re worth a bet in this potential Finals preview.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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