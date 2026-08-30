Lynx vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 30

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx continue their quest to clinch the No. 1 seed in the W on Sunday afternoon, as they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Dream and All-Stars Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Allisha Gray.

The Dream currently hold the No. 5 seed in the league, and they’re coming off a pretty shocking double-digit loss at home to the Portland Fire. Atlanta has clinched a playoff spot, but it would love to at least sneak into the top four in the standings to earn home court in the first round of the postseason.

On Sunday, the Dream find themselves as home underdogs against the No. 1 team in the league. These teams have split their two games this season, though they played all the way back in May with the Dream winning by one and the Lynx winning by double digits.

So, this is a really nice test for both teams to see how they stack up ahead of the playoffs.

The Lynx should have guard Courtney Williams (foot) back in the lineup for this matchup, as she’s listed as probable. That’s a solid boost for an offense that has been one of the best in the WNBA in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first of four games in the WNBA on Sunday.

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -2.5 (-108)

Dream +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lynx: -135

Dream: +114

Total

178.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Lynx vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, Atlanta News First, Victory+ Sports Network

Lynx record: 31-8

Dream record: 25-14

Lynx vs. Dream Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Courtney Williams – probable

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Lynx vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-129)

This season, Reese is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game for Atlanta, and she’s really picked things up on that front as of late. The All-Star forward has at least 10 rebounds in every game since the All-Star break, averaging 14.3 per game over that 13-game stretch.

Reese had a 14-rebound game against the Lynx earlier this season, and Minnesota sits in the No. 6 spot in the league in both opponent rebounds per game and rebound percentage.

I don’t mind taking the star forward to clear her season average in this matchup, as the Dream are likely going to need a lot of minutes from their best players if they want to pull off an upset.

Since the break, Reese has nine games where she’s pulled down at least 13 rebounds, putting her in a pretty good spot to clear this line once again.

Lynx vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Minnesota was able to split things with the Dream earlier this season, and that was even with Collier (ankle) out of the lineup. In fact, the Lynx ended up covering the spread in both games, which were part of the team’s insane run against the number to begin the season.

Now, Minnesota is favored on the road, where it has been the best team in the WNBA, winning 17 of 19 games.

The Dream have struggled to cover the spread at home, going just 6-13 against the number – the worst record in the WNBA.

Atlanta’s most recent loss to Portland is certainly concerning, and it may have a hard time dealing with this Lynx team at full strength after losing to it by double digits with Collier sidelined.

These teams both rank in the top five in the league in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating, but I can’t pass up a chance to take the Lynx to win outright at this price. After all, they’ve only lost eight times all season.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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