Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 19

Two of the hottest teams in the league face off on Friday night as the Golden State Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota has bounced back with two wins in a row after covering as +3.5 underdogs in a loss in Las Vegas. The Lynx won eight straight before that and are an impressive 12-3 on the season.

Golden State is now 10-5 thanks to a four-game winning streak.

The Valkyries are looking for revenge after an 87-84 loss in Minnesota earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA matchup.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -2.5 (-112)

Valkyries +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Lynx -148

Valkyries +124

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Lynx record: 12-3

Valkyries record: 10-5

Lynx vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – Out

Napheesa Collier – Out

Dorka Juhasz – Out

Valkyries Injury Report

N/A

Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 27.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-117)

Olivia Miles is looking to stay hot after dropping 31 points in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The rookie is now averaging 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through her first 15 games in the league.

Miles has gone OVER 27.5 PRA in 9 of her last 10 games after a slow start to the season, which is to be expected as a rookie. That includes a 28-point night on 9 of 16 shooting (8 of 11 from deep) against Golden State a few weeks ago.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are clicking right now, and they’re also both trending to the OVER this season.

Golden State may try to control the pace at home, but it’s tough to slow down a Lynx team that has scored at least 97 points in four straight games.

Pick: OVER 167.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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