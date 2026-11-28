I have given out picks for this week's college football slate throughout the week, and many of them have already cashed after yesterday's action. If you're looking for some bets to place for today's slate, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you my top five bets that I still believe have value ahead of today's games.

5 Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Best Bet No. 1: Louisville -3 (-102) vs. Kentucky

According to advanced metrics, the Louisville Cardinals are one of the best teams in college football. They enter the final week of the regular season ranked 11th in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net success rate, and eighth in net yards per play. By comparison, their in-state rival ranks 32nd, 45th, and 68th in those three metrics.

Look for the Louisville rushing attack to do damage against this Kentucky defense. The Cardinals rank seventh in EPA per rush, while the Wildcats rank 73rd in defending the run.

All signs point to Louisville deserving of being bigger favorites. I'll lay the points with the Cardinals.

Best Bet No. 2: LSU -14.5 (-105) vs. Arkansas

I continue to be shocked that LSU has allowed their season to get away from them. Despite their record, their underlying metrics are not just good, but elite. They're second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net yards per play, and 11th in net success rate.

Trusting them in their three most recent games hasn't been a profitable strategy, but make no mistake about it, they're far and away the better team compared to Arkansas, which ranks 53rd, 123rd, and 115th in the aforementioned metrics.

I'll lay the points on the Tigers.

Best Bet No. 3: Purdue +23.5 (-112) vs. Indiana

I can't lay this many points on a team that doesn't know who it's starting at quarterback yet. Neither Josh Hoover nor Grant Wilson has been able to produce effectively on a consistent basis, and both of them have completion percentages below 60%. That means they rely on their running game for the bulk of their production, which can make winning by margin a tricky task.

Let's also give some credit to the Purdue offense, which has been better than you might expect this season. The Hoosiers rank 35th in adjusted EPA per play and 45th in offensive success rate. If they can move the ball on Saturday, it'll be tough for Indiana to cover this big spread.

Best Bet No. 4: Auburn +15.5 (-112) vs. Alabama

Alabama should win this game, but I'm willing to bet on Auburn covering the spread. The Tigers are better than their record indicates, and their underlying metrics back that claim up. They're 24th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play.

I also have some concerns about the Alabama offense, which has had stretches where they haven't exactly looked elite. They've struggled to run the ball at times and come into this game ranked 64th in EPA per rush.

As long as Byrum Brown can bring his best stuff, the Auburn offense can keep them in this game. I'll take the points with the Tigers.

Best Bet No. 5: Wayne Knight 80+ Rushing Yards (+122)

Wayne Knight has had a fantastic season for the UCLA Bruins. He's given a heavy workload, and he's rushed 157 times for 875 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry while scoring 13 touchdowns. They're going to need him today against the USC Trojans, and he has a favorable matchup ahead of him. The Trojans rank 117th in opponent rush EPA and 103rd in opponent rush success rate.

I expect UCLA to hand him the ball early and often to soar over his rushing yards total of 68.5.

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