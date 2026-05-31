Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 4

A pair of top-25 players are set to face off with a trip to the French Open quarterfinals on the line on Monday morning.

No. 19 Madison Keys finds herself as a small favorite against No. 25 Diana Shnaider after Keys knocked off No. 9 Victoria Mboko in the third round.

Keys, an American, has three quarterfinal appearances at the French Open under her belt, including one in 2025. Now, she takes on the 22-year-old Shnaider, who has just one fourth-round appearance (the 2024 U.S. Open) in her career.

Keys has faced Shnaider three times in her career, going 3-0 in those matches including a win in three sets earlier this year. So, can she come through with a quarterfinal appearance on the line?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to this match and my prediction.

Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Madison Keys: -153

Diana Shnaider: +125

Total

21.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 6:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider History and French Open Performance

Madison Keys

Keys has bounced back after a first-round exit at the 2025 U.S. Open, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and now the fourth round at Roland Garros.

She’s 3-0 against Shnaider in her career, though the last two matches between the two both went to three sets. Keys won her first two matches in straight sets before dropping the second set to Mboko in her third-round win.

Diana Shnaider

Schnaider has never been out of the second round at the French Open until 2026, so this is uncharted territory for the 22-year-old.

She did put up a strong performance against Keys at Brisbane earlier this year, losing in three sets with each set going to a tiebreaker. However, Keys is by far the best player that Shnaider has faced at the French Open after winning her first three matches in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Pick

Shnaider has been pretty dominant at the French Open, making quick work of McCartney Kessler and Oleksandra Oliynykova in the last two rounds.

So, this price does make sense, even with Keys’ history of success against the No. 25 player in this tournament.

There are a couple of key stats that I really like for Keys entering this match:

She’s winning more of her service games (73.3%) than Shnaider.

She has way more aces (84 to 35) than Shnaider which should help her get some easy points.

Keys has saved 61% of her break points in 2026.

The American is also winning more of her return games and return points in 2026. The third-round showing for Keys could be a sign to avoid betting her to win in straight sets, but I still think she’s viable as a small favorite in this match.

There’s a chance that Shnaider gets the best of Keys in the near future since the 22-year-old appears to be a rising star, but I’m going to trust the experience of the American in Round 4.

Pick: Madison Keys Moneyline (-153 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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