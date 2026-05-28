Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Polish tennis fans around the world will be locked in on the women's third round match of the French Open when Iga Switak will take on her fellow countrywoman, Magda Linette.

Swiatek, who has dominated at Roland-Garros through the years, is looking to make yet another deep run at the tournament. As you'd expect, she's heavily favored on Friday morning.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Magda Linette +1400

Iga Swiatek -4000

Total

17.5 (Over +106/Under -140)

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek History and Tournament Results

These two have faced each other twice in their careers. The most recent was earlier this year at the Miami Open. Linette upset Swiatek 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Magda Linette

Magda Linette has matched her career-best finish at the French Open. She also made it to the third round in 2017 and 2021. Her best-ever finish at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Australian Open.

She defeated Tereza Valentova and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds, needing three sets to win each match.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is seeking her fifth career win at the French Open. She has dominated the event throughout the years, sporting a 93% win rate at Roland-Garros, which is 13% better than her next best Grand Slam.

She defeated Emerson Jones and Sara Bejlek in the first two rounds, each in straight sets.

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not going to put too much stock into Linette's win against Swiatek earlier this year. It was on a different surface, and now the two will face off on clay, which is where Swiatek thrives.

Outside of that Round of 32 appearances at the Miami Open, Linette has been unimpressive of late.

I'm going to back Swiatek to get her revenge and not only win this match, but cover the 7.5-game spread.

Pick: Iga Swiatek -7.5 games (-104) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!