Magda Linette vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva is looking to win the second Grand Slam of her career, and her path begins against 34-year-old Magda Linette on Monday.

Linette and Andreeva have faced off four times in their careers, and the 19-year-old phenom has won three of them, including the lone meeting between the two in 2026.

Andreeva is heavily favored to win this first-round matchup, especially since she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2025. Linette has come up short at Wimbledon in back-to-back years, exiting in the first round both times.

Can she turn things around in 2026?

Let’s take a look at the odds, the history for each of these players at Wimbledon and my prediction.

Magda Linette vs. Mirra Andreeva Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Magda Linette: +386

Mirra Andreeva: -567

Total

19.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Magda Linette vs. Mirra Andreeva How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Magda Linette vs. Mirra Andreeva History and Wimbledon Performance

Magda Linette

Linette has a ton of history at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, though she’s been bounced in the first round in each of the last two years.

Her best-ever Grand Slam performance was a semifinal appearance in the 2023 Australian Open, but she’s never made it past the third round at Wimbledon.

In four meetings with Andreeva, Linette has one win, which came in the 2024 Olympics on clay.

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva is coming off a win at Roland Garros, and she reached the quarterfinals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025.

While the 19-year-old has less experience than Linette, she already has more fourth round, quarterfinal, semifinals and final appearances than her.

Andreeva has won three of the four meetings between these two in straight sets, including their lone meeting in 2026.

Magda Linette vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Pick

This is the fifth meeting between Linette and Andreeva, and the 34-year-old does have a win under he belt in the previous four head-to-head matchups.

However, Andreeva won the lone meeting between the two in 2026 7-6, 6-1, and all three of her victories came in straight sets.

Linette has been bounced in the first round at Wimbledon in each of the last two years while Andreeva made the quarterfinals in 2025 and is coming off a French Open victory. The 19-year-old is one of the best up-and-coming players in the world, and she’s been pretty dominant in 2026, winning over 44 percent of her return games and 75.5 percent of her service games.

Linette has won 69 percent of her service games in 2026, but her return game statistics pale in comparison to Andreeva. I think that ends up swinging this match in favor of the reigning French Open champion.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva in Straight Sets (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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