Magic vs. 76ers Opening Odds for NBA Play-In Tournament (Can Philadelphia Withstand Embiid Injury?)

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will each be playing in their second NBA Play-In Tournament game when they face off on Wednesday night.

They both won as the No. 7 seed in the last two years, with the 76ers taking down Miami in 2024, and the Magic beating Atlanta last year.

The winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will face off against whoever wins the Hornets vs. Heat matchup.

Philadelphia won two of three meetings against Orlando this season, but they’re all distant memories, with the most recent matchup coming on January 9.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Magic vs. 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +1.5 (-118)

76ers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Magic -105

76ers -115

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The 76ers are only slight favorites, likely due to Joel Embiid’s recent appendectomy. Still, Philadelphia was 23-18 at home this season, with Orlando finishing 19-20 on the road.

The first two meetings went OVER the total before a 103-91 76ers win a few months ago.

Can Philadelphia Withstand Embiid Injury?

The injury bug keeps biting at the worst time for Embiid and the 76ers. Health has been an issue for the big man throughout his career, and this year is no different.

Paul George has been on fire since returning from his suspension, though, and Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a star in the backcourt.

The Magic’s five-game winning streak improved their standing in the Play-In Tournament, but they couldn't beat Boston's reserves with a chance to host this game instead.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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