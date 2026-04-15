Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Play-In Tournament

Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament action begins with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference up for grabs.

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic slipped to the No. 8 seed in the East by losing to the Boston Celtics (who didn’t have most of their main rotation players) on Sunday, and they’ll now go on the road to take on Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s been yet another injury-riddled season for the Sixers, with the biggest blow coming right before the end of the regular season.

Joel Embiid (appendicitis) had surgery last week and is sidelined for Wednesday’s game and likely longer, giving the Sixers a lot less offensive firepower out of the No. 7 spot. Philly is still favored to make the final playoff field, but it is just a small moneyline favorite on Wednesday.

Why? Well, the Sixers were just 21-23 in the 44 games that Embiid missed during the regular season, and there really isn’t a replacement for the former league MVP – even when he’s limited.

Orlando, which fell short of expectations all season long, at least has Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) back for this play-in tournament matchup. In fact, oddsmakers have given the Magic better odds to make the playoffs than the Sixers this season.

Still, Orlando ranked outside the top 15 in the league (like Philly) in net rating, and it doesn’t look like a true Finals threat despite winning five of six games to close the regular season.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday’s play-in action.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +1.5 (-110)

76ers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic: -102

76ers: -118

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Magic record: 45-37

76ers record: 45-37

Magic vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter – available

Jett Howard – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey – available

Joel Embiid – out

Trendon Watford – probable

Johni Broome – out

Magic vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-113)

Maxey has put together an amazing 2025-26 season, averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This is a great matchup for Maxey, as the Magic rank 25th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards, and with Joel Embiid out – Maxey is going to need to step up.

This season, Maxey averaged over 28 points per game when playing without the former league MVP.

In his matchups with Orlando, Maxey scored 43, 20 and 29 points. He wasn’t as effective scoring the ball after returning from a finger injury, but Maxey is taking over 21 shots per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

If there’s a bold prediction that I have for this year’s play-in tournament, it’s that Orlando won’t make the final playoff field.

The Magic came into the season with sky-high expectations that were crushed due to injury, but even with most of their team healthy at times, Orlando missed the mark as a potential contender.

The Magic finished the regular season 18th in offensive rating, 13th in defensive rating and 25th in effective field goal percentage. Even though Orlando won five of six games to close the regular season, the loss to Boston – with the No. 7 seed on the line – on Sunday encapsulated its season.

An extremely short-handed Boston team upset the Magic (who were on the road), forcing them to play a road game on Wednesday. Orlando is just 18-21 against the spread on the road this season, and I am not sold on this team having the offensive chemistry to upset Philly.

The loss of Embiid is huge for the Sixers, but they had a better offensive rating than Orlando in the regular season and finished just one spot behind the Magic in net rating. Philly also was several games over .500 at home.

Both of these teams have flaws – a lot of Philly’s come on the defensive end – but Tyrese Maxey is the best player in this game and may be able to take it over for the 76ers. The Magic allowed over 26 points per game to opposing point guards in the regular season (sixth-worst in the NBA), which doesn’t bode well for them on the road on Wednesday night.

Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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