Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid cushion on the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’re taking on a potential playoff opponent on Tuesday night.

The Cavs are favored at home against the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero, who have been hovering in the play-in tournament field in the East with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black banged up.

Orlando is coming off a bad loss against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, but it remains just 1.5 games out of the No. 6 seed in the East.

Cleveland won the first two meetings between these teams, but Orlando won the last meeting on March 11. The Magic are an impressive 7-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’re looking to pull off an upset to even this season series.

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Here’s a look at the odds from the best betting sites , my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +10.5 (-105)

Cavs -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Magic: +360

Cavs: -470

Total

230.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Magic vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Magic record: 38-33

Cavs record: 44-27

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – out

Franz Wagner – out

Jalen Suggs – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – out

Tristan Enaruna – out

Craig Porter Jr. – out

Jaylon Tyson – out

Tyrese Proctor – questionable

Olivier Sarr – out

Magic vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-121)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Banchero is a solid prop target against Cleveland:

Former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has been a problem for the Cavs in the past, dating back to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

This season, he’s scored 27, 37 and 25 points in his three games against the Cavs, and he should have a massive offensive role on Tuesday night. Banchero had 39 points in Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, shooting 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Cavs don’t exactly have a single wing defender that’s a great fit to guard Banchero, and Jarrett Allen (out, knee) being injured limits the rim protection the Cavs have on the roster as well.

Banchero has been firing since the All-Star break, averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3. He’s worth a look for the short-handed Magic on Tuesday.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 250 points in their last meeting, but I’m expecting a lower-scoring game with Orlando extremely short-handed on Tuesday.

The Magic are down three of their best players in Wagner, Black and Suggs, but I don’t trust the Cavs (12-20 against the spread as home favorites) to cover the number here.

In the first two meetings between these teams, they combined for 224 and 212 points, falling well short of tonight’s total.

The Magic are 13th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they remain one of the worst shooting teams on offense (25th in effective field goal percentage). While they have hit the OVER in the majority of their games, the UNDER has hit in six of their 11 games that were the second night of a back-to-back.

As for Cleveland, it is 12th in the league in defensive rating and has held Orlando to 105 points or less in two of three meetings this season.

Since both of these teams have been shaky against the spread, I’ll take the UNDER with Orlando struggling during this five-game losing streak.

Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.