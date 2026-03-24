Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Karl-Anthony Towns, Nuggets-Suns)

A smaller slate of NBA games is set for Tuesday, March 24, but it’s not short on potential playoff teams looking to improve their spot in the standings:

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Hornets, Knicks, Magic, Cavs, Nuggets and Suns all have a ton to play for down the stretch of the regular season, especially since Charlotte, Orlando and Phoenix are all in the play-in tournament race in their respective conferences.

With the regular season winding down, I’m looking to finish out the year strong in Peter’s Points, and I’m coming off a 2-2 day on Monday night .

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Even with just four games going on, there are three plays that I’m targeting on March 24. Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and analysis for each pick!

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 220-174 (+11.87 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1511-1411-27 (+45.02 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points and Rebounds (-119)

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-121)

Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-112) vs. Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points and Rebounds (-119)

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns seems to be finding a groove in Mike Brown’s offense since the All-Star break, and he’s an interesting prop target against a New Orleans team that is just 23rd in defensive rating this season.

Towns is averaging 21.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game since the break, and those numbers have elevated even more in March (21.7 points, 13.2 rebounds per game).

The Pelicans have struggled on the glass all season long, ranking 19th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 25th in opponent rebounds per game. That’s good news for Towns, who has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in nine of his 11 games this month.

Towns has cleared 33.5 points and rebounds in five of his last nine games, he should remain a focal point for New York on Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-121)

Former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has been a problem for the Cavs in the past, dating back to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

This season, he’s scored 27, 37 and 25 points in his three games against the Cavs, and he should have a massive offensive role on Tuesday night. Banchero had 39 points in Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, shooting 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Cavs don’t exactly have a single wing defender that’s a great fit to guard Banchero, and Jarrett Allen (out, knee) being injured limits the rim protection the Cavs have on the roster as well.

Banchero has been firing since the All-Star break, averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3. He’s worth a look for the short-handed Magic on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-112) vs. Phoenix Suns

The Nuggets are back in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Now, they’re road favorites against a Suns team that snapped a losing streak on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. The Suns are down a few key pieces in this game, including Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Haywood Highsmith and potentially Grayson Allen (questionable).

Meanwhile, Denver is nearly back to full strength, as only Peyton Watson (hamstring injury management) has been ruled out for this matchup. The Nuggets have posted an average scoring margin of +6.8 this season when set as road favorites, and they’re now 23-15 straight up on the road.

Phoenix is an impressive 11-5 against the spread as a home underdog, but I’m not buying it against Denver with Brooks and Williams out. The Suns are six games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and they’ve fallen well out of the race for the No. 6 seed with a rough month of March.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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