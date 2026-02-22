Magic vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have moved into the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings, and they’re looking to jump even further in the coming weeks, starting with Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Leonard is questionable for this game, but oddsmakers seem to think he’ll play, as the Clippers are favored on Sunday. Darius Garland and John Collins have been ruled out for the Clips, leaving them with even fewer scoring options than usual against a stingy Orlando defense.

The Magic are short-handed as well, as Franz Wager (ankle) is out of the lineup and Jalen Suggs (questionable) could end up sitting out as well.

The Magic are just three games over .500 and are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference despite preseason expectations that they’d contend for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Can Paolo Banchero and company pull off an upset in the final game on Sunday?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Magic-Clippers.

Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Magic +2.5 (-118)

Clippers -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Magic: +110

Clippers: -130

Total

214.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Magic vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Magic record: 29-26

Clippers record: 27-29

Magic vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – out

Jalen Suggs – questionable

Alex Morales – out

Colin Castleton – out

Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Bradley Beal – out

John Collins – out

Darius Garland – out

Magic vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 28.5 Points (-124)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Leonard is worth a look to keep up his strong scoring stretch:

The Orlando Magic have a solid defense this season -- ranking 13th in defensive rating -- but I'm trusting Leonard to have a big game scoring the ball on Sunday.

The Clippers star is averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 this season. He should get a few more looks in this game with John Collins (head, neck) ruled out for the Clips.

Leonard has taken at least 18 shots in every game this month, giving him a very solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. He's averaging 27.9 points on 19.9 shots per game since Jan. 1, shooting 48.6 percent from the field during that stretch.

Magic vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

This could be a low-scoring affair, as Orlando has struggled a bit offensively this season and the Clippers (28th in pace) play at one of the slowest tempos in the league.

Los Angeles may prefer to slow things down on Sunday with Collins and Garland out, especially if Leonard is operating at less than 100 percent. The Clippers have not fared well against teams over .500 this season, so I don’t love betting on them with Kawhi’s status still in question.

Instead, I’ll take the UNDER, as Orlando (17th in pace) also doesn’t play fast and is down one of its best scorers in Wagner on Sunday.

The UNDER is 29-27 in the Clippers’ games this season and 14-12 when the Magic are on the road.

Plus, over their last 10 games, the Magic are in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating. This could be a defensive battle on Sunday night.

Pick: UNDER 214.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

