Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 3 (Back Dallas?)

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Dallas Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to move to 4-2 on the season on Sunday as home favorites against the Orlando Magic. 

Orlando is without All-Star Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) making this a tough stretch for the team after falling to 3-3 on Friday night in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Dallas is just 2-3 against the spread, but oddsmakers are expecting Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company to roll at home in this matchup. 

Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Sunday. 

Magic vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Magic +7 (-112)
  • Mavericks -7 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Magic: +215
  • Mavericks: -265

Total

  • 219.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Magic vs. Mavericks How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
  • Magic record: 3-3
  • Mavs record: 3-2

Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Magic Injury Report

  • Paolo Banchero – out
  • Goga Bitadze – questionable
  • Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
  • Trevelin Queen – out
  • Mac McClung – out

Mavs Injury Report

  • Dante Exum – out
  • Maxi Kleber – out

Magic vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: Wagner is averaging just 17.7 points per game, but he opened the season with three straight games with 23 or more points before an illness has limited him. However, he was back up to 30 minutes in the loss to Cleveland, a sign that he should see his normal role on Sunday against Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: It’s been a slow start to the 2024-25 season for Luka Doncic shooting the ball, as he’s just 38.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3. Still, the MVP candidate is averaging 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. 

Magic vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

With Orlando really banged up and without Banchero, this could be a great spot for the Mavs to pick up a home win. 

I shared why I’d lay the points with Dallas in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for SI Betting

I’m betting on Dallas to get the job done and cover on Sunday.

Orlando couldn’t compete with the Cavs offensively on Friday night, failing to cover as an eight-point road underdog, and now that has moved down to seven points against Dallas – the defending Western Conference champion.

The Mavs are just 2-3 against the spread this season, but they should be able to outclass an Orlando team that has struggled without Banchero (4-9 all time) and could be without Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. (both questionable) in this matchup. 

I can’t get behind this Orlando team given its lack of offense without Banchero on the floor. The Magic are also just 2-4 against the spread and 1-2 ATS as underdogs this season. 

Pick: Mavericks -7 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
