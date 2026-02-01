Magic vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 games heading into a home game against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando has won back-to-back games, but it still holds just the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. Franz Wagner (ankle) remains out for the Magic, who have barely played with Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane all on the floor this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as favorites on the second night of a back-to-back, but can they cover against a team that is expected to make the playoffs in the East? San Antonio has fallen to under .500 against the spread as a home favorite, but it still has the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Magic vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +5.5 (-108)

Spurs -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Magic: +180

Spurs: -218

Total

223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Magic vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Magic record: 25-22

Spurs record: 32-16

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – out

Colin Castleton – out

Spurs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-139)

Could we see a big game on the glass from Wemby? I shared why I think it’s possible in Sunday’s best NBA props for SI Betting :

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, but I’m buying big man Victor Wembanyama on the glass against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando is eighth in the NBA in rebound percentage, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 23rd in effective field goal percentage this season.

Wemby enters this game averaging 11.1 boards per night, so we’re just asking him to hit his season average on Sunday. The All-Star center has 10 or more boards in five of his last six games, including matchups with 14, 16 and 16 boards in three of his last four appearances.

The Spurs star has also seen his minutes jump, as he’s averaging 30.1 minutes per game over his last seven games. That should give him a strong enough floor to clear this line on Sunday.

Magic vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Even though the Spurs have struggled against the spread as a home favorite this season, they are over .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season, something Orlando cannot say.

The Magic are 12-14 against the spread against those teams, and they enter this game at 4-5 against the spread road underdogs.

Orlando has won two games in a row, but it’s just 23rd in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games. Despite a 5-5 record during that same stretch, the Spurs are 14th in the league in net rating.

I’d caution bettors to wait for San Antonio’s injury report before betting on this game, but I have very little confidence in the Orlando offense (17th in offensive rating) against a top-three defense. The Spurs have hung around in games against better teams all season because of their defense, and I think they’ll be able to handle this Magic team at home, even after Saturday’s loss.

The Spurs are 16-6 straight up at home this season, so getting them at this number (inside two possessions) is pretty favorable on Sunday night. San Antonio has posted an average scoring margin of +5.7 points per game when favored at home in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

