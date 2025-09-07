Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Commanders)
New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers missed Friday's practice due to back tightness, but the Giants have not listed him on their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Nabers should be good to go for Week 1 against Washington, and he'll look to build on a strong rookie campaign where he caugth 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven scores.
The LSU product had 10 catches for 127 yards and a score against Washington in Week 2 of the 2024 season and nine catches for 59 yards in Week 9 of the 2024 season. The Commanders are hoping to slow Nabers down in this game, as they are heavily favored in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Even though Nabers is off the injury report, his back issue is something worth monitoring for bettors and fantasy players as the season progresses. Still, I think the young receiver is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday afternoon.
Best Malik Nabers Prop Bet for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-166)
There are a couple of ways to play Nabers' receptions prop after he grabbed 10 and nine balls in his games against Washington in 2024.
Bettors can take the OVER 5.5 (which is pretty heavily juiced as of Sunday morning), or Nabers is +122 to finish with seven or more receptions in Week 1. Last season, Nabers had six or more catches in 11 of his 15 games.
With Russell Wilson now under center in New York, Nabers has slightly better quarterback play than he did a season ago. I wouldn't be shocked to see him clear this number, and potentially hit the seven-plus catch number, on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
