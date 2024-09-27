Man United vs. Tottenham Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Premier League Week 6
Even though both English giants are off to a slow start in the Premier League, this is the biggest matchup of Game Week 6. Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs only have seven points in five games so far and another loss would push them further down in the bottom half of the table.
Tottenham is looking to finally build a win streak after their impressive home victory against Brentford last weekend. United, on the other hand, won only once in their last four games, with their only victory coming against the newly-promoted Southampton in a game they were largely outplayed.
A home loss to a Big 6 rival could force Man Utd into chaos. There is already a general feeling that any match could be head coach Erik Ten Hag’s final game in charge. In his third season as the manager, Ten Hag has still not been able to put his imprint on the team.
The Spurs didn’t start the season the way they had hoped for in Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge. The Australian manager hasn’t been able to find his ideal starting XI so far following the additions of Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert. However, they continue playing the same exciting brand of soccer dedicated to their principles. This includes controlling possession, playing out the back and pressing high. This usually results in high-tempo Tottenham games with a ton of scoring opportunities for both sides. This game has the potential to be another one.
Man United vs. Tottenham Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Man Utd: +125
Draw: +290
Tottenham: +180
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: +100
Under 3.5: -135
Double Chance:
Man Utd or Tottenham: -400
Man Utd or Tie: -245
Tie or Tottenham: -165
Man Utd vs. Tottenham How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports, USA, Telemundo, Fubo TV
Man Utd vs. Tottenham Prediction and Pick
The last home game Man Utd had this season was an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Liverpool. Erik Ten Hag struggled immensely against the Premier League’s Big Six since taking over. They didn’t win a PL game against Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, or Tottenham last season, the Spurs coming away with a win and a draw in two games against them. They were also embarrassingly eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, only winning one out of six games.
This abysmal record in big games will be an issue on Sunday as well. Not only does Ten Hag lack the ability to come up with solid game plans in such matchups, but his team also lacks the confidence and the psychological edge. Plus, so many of their key players like Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Joshua Zirkzee are very young and inexperienced.
With Casemiro showing serious signs of age-related decline, Man Utd lacks elite talent, physicality, and defensive prowess in the midfield. Tottenham will have a serious advantage there after the return of Yves Bissouma.
United has continued to struggle against the press this season, turning the ball over in the build-up and giving up chances. Tottenham’s pressing was excellent against Brentford in Week 5, resulting in a ton of scoring opportunities for Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson, and Solanke.
Tottenham will be at a rest disadvantage, playing their Europa League fixture on Thursday against Qarabag while United play a day before. However, their recent forms and previous performances in similar games suggest that Tottenham may have the edge here. Perhaps a risky choice, but going with the Spurs here.
Pick: Tottenham +180
