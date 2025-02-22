Manchester City vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Gameweek 26
After disappointing defeats in both legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Manchester City’s sole focus is the Premier League for the rest of the season. While currently sitting in fourth place, they are only one point clear of sixth place Chelsea. They desperately need to stay in the top-four at the end of the campaign to guarantee a Champions League spot for next season.
However, they are starting a brutal three-game slate with Liverpool, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest next up. The toughest matchup of them all is on Sunday against the league leaders.
While Liverpool is holding onto their eight-point lead with one extra game, they aren’t in peak form right now. In fact, they haven’t won any of their last three away games, including getting eliminated by Plymouth in the FA Cup and drawing Everton and Aston Villa. With Arsenal breathing down their neck, the Reds can’t afford to drop any more points as we enter the final three months of the season.
Over the last decade, this fixture has been the one to watch in Europe. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola battling it out in a clash of differing styles sharpened both sides and turned them into dominant forces. Now, Klopp is gone, and Guardiola’s team isn’t as sharp as we have grown accustomed to. Yet, with Arne Slot in charge, Liverpool has been as dominant as ever, keeping this a premium fixture.
Manchester City vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Man City: +180
Draw: +290
Liverpool: +125
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -271
Under 2.5: +196
Over 3.5: -104
Under 3.5: -118
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -310
No: +220
Double Chance:
Draw or Man City: -170
Manchester City vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock
Manchester City vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
With both teams trending in the wrong direction and a ton to lose as we enter the final stretch of the season, a cautious start to the game can be expected. On paper, a draw wouldn’t be the worst result for either side.
At the same time, Manchester City isn’t the most adept team at playing to a draw or holding onto the score. In gameweek 24 against Arsenal, they allowed a goal a minute after Erling Haaland tied the game in the second half. They then completely fell apart and allowed three more goals in the 5-1 loss.
The same thing happened last week against Real Madrid. Despite taking the lead twice, they allowed Real Madrid to come back each time and clinch the win on a last minute Jude Bellingham goal.
Since Rodri’s injury, Manchester City has been struggling to dictate the tempo and control the flow of the game. They don’t have enough physicality, intensity, or passing in the midfield without Rodri. This, combined with the shaky defensive line that could include the inexperienced newcomer Abdukodir Khusanov or the questionable pairing of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, doesn’t instill confidence among City fans.
City tends to play with a high defensive line that allows a ton of exploitable space in the back. They notably struggle against speed and athleticism. Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on each flank, provides significant challenges for Guardiola’s side. The reverse fixture between these two teams was an easy 2-0 Liverpool win at Anfield. In that game, City couldn’t break open Liverpool defense or contain their counter attacking despite dominating possession for much of the outing.
More of the same on Sunday wouldn’t be surprising. Plus, Haaland is doubtful for the game for City while Liverpool is close to full strength. Manchester City without their top scorer may be tad too predictable and easy to stop.
Liverpool has been better all season and it’s hard to see that changing. They should come out victorious.
Pick: Liverpool ML (+125, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
