Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 3
The Florida Panthers were favored to win their second straight Stanley Cup at the end of the first round of the playoffs. Now, just a few days later, they're facing a 0-2 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The good news is the Panthers return home for Game 3 tonight, and oddsmakers have them set as massive favorites to get their first win of the series. Let's take a look.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-135)
- Panthers -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Maple Leafs +205
- Panthers -250
Total
- 6.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Maple Leafs lead 2-0
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Best Prop Bet
- Matthew Tkachuk UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm fading Matthew Tkachuk in the shots on goal market:
Matthew Tkachuk has become one of the most overvalued players in the betting market in the postseason. He has averaged just 1.57 shots on goal per game so far in the playoffs, yet his shots total for tonight is set at 2.5 with the under at enticing +115 odds. He has hit three shots on goal just twice all playoffs. In Game 1 against the Leafs, he failed to register a single shot on goal.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Panthers should undoubtedly be favored, but should they be -250 favorites? I wrote about why the Maple Leafs have value at +205 in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks:
As someone who bet on the Panthers in the first two games, I'm not surprised to see the Maple Leafs as underdogs in Game 3, but +205 underdogs is a complete mis-price in my opinion.
The Maple Leafs have done this series what they've done all season. They may get outplayed from an advanced analytics perspective, but they make the most of their scoring opportunities and now have a shooting percentage of 18% through the first two games. Strong shooting and solid goaltending can and will overcome a lot of deficiencies in other areas, so I'm not afraid to back them as +205 'dogs tonight.
Sergei Bobrovsky's .876 save percentage in the playoffs isn't nearly good enough to justify the Panthers being this big of favorites.
Pick: Maple Leafs +205
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!