March Madness 2025: Updated National Championship Odds Peg Duke and Auburn as Co-Favorites
March Madness is finally here!
With regular season play finishing up and the postseason upon us, we are gearing up for what should be another epic NCAA Tournament. This year’s college basketball season has been dominated by two teams, Duke and Auburn, and oddsmakers have installed the two as heavy favorites.
While the Blue Devils are paced by future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Cooper Flag and the Tigers have incredible depth around veteran big man Johni Broome, there is a loaded crop of contenders for the National Championship.
Here are the odds for every team that is +5000 or shorter to win the National Championship ahead of conference tournaments that get started next week.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Duke: +340
- Auburn: +340
- Houston: +850
- Florida: +950
- Tennessee: +1300
- Alabama: +1300
- St. John’s: +2500
- Michigan State: +2500
- Iowa State: +2500
- Texas Tech: +3000
- Arizona: +4000
- Texas A&M: +4000
- Maryland: +5000
- Missouri: +5000
- Wisconsin: +5000
- Kentucky: +5000
- Gonzaga: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Duke, Auburn Clear National Championship Favorites
As the odds indicate above, Duke and Auburn are in a class of their own this season.
With Flagg and Broome gunning for the National Player of the Year at the helm of the top two teams, it is making for a potential collision course in the Final Four between the top two teams and a rematch from the two teams' early season meeting that Duke won.
Those two have all but locked up the top two seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but Houston is primed for another deep tournament run after winning the Big 12 regular season title for the second time in as many years, its first two in the league.
The fourth No. 1 seed will likely go to one of the next three listed teams from the SEC: Florida, Tennessee, or Alabama. The SEC is flirting with sending a record number of teams to the NCAA Tournament, and with a vaunted league schedule, one of these teams is likely set to emerge with a top seed, all for different reasons and different strengths.
While those teams are at the top of the odds board, the likes of Big Ten contenders like Michigan State, Maryland, and Wisconsin loom in addition to Big East upstart St. John’s as the league’s best threat to go on a March run.
Get ready for a chaotic month of college hoops, it’s only just begun.
