March Madness Odds: Michigan, Duke Lead Way in Odds to Win National Championship

A few small conference will start their tournaments this week, and the bigger conference tournaments will get underway next week. Then, before we know it, Selection Sunday will be here, and we'll be filling out our brackets as we try to predict this year's National Champion.

If you want to find out which teams have the best chance to be the 2025-26 National Champion, look no further than the latest odds to win it all. Let's dive into them.

March Madness Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan +300

Duke +350

Arizona +500

Florida +750

Houston +1100

Illinois +1800

Iowa State +1800

UConn +1800

Kansas +3000

Purdue +4000

Michigan State +5000

Gonzaga +5000

Arkansas +6000

Tennessee +6000

Nebraska +6000

St. John's +6000

Alabama +6000

Kentucky +8000

Michigan and Duke Top Odds List

Much like last season, there's a clear gap between the top handful of teams in college basketball and the rest of the competition. Michigan and Duke are in a league of their own, which makes sense why they're listed as the top two favorites at +300 and +350. KenPom has them ranked as the top two teams in Net Rating by a significant margin. It's interesting to note that despite beating Michigan in an out-of-conference game just two weeks ago, the Blue Devils have slightly longer odds at +350.

Arizona is a clear third option at +500. The Wildcats are also on their own in KenPom's Net Rating at +37.12. They've been the best and most consistent team in arguably the best conference this season, the Big 12.

UConn, despite being the favorite to grab the fourth No. 1 seed, is listed at +1800, behind the SEC leader, Florida. The Gators still have a very real chance of grabbing the final No. 1 seed over UConn, especially if the defending national champions can win the SEC Tournament.

The other teams with a realistic chance of winning it all are: Houston (+1100), Illinois (+1800), and Iowa State (+1800). There's a significant drop off on the odds list after those teams, and then the likes of Kansas (+3000), Purdue (+4000), Michigan State (+5000), and Gonzaga (+5000) are considered dark horses.

March is here. Let the Madness begin.

