Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Houston Astros return home for a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Friday night.

Seattle ended a six-game skid with a win on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, but the Mariners still scored just one run in that victory.

Houston has also been up and down as of late, but it did just take two of three in San Francisco to end the road trip.

The Mariners have won seven of eight meetings against the Astros this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Friday, Aug. 14.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+166)

Astros +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Mariners +106

Astros -114

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Mariners: George Kirby (8-9, 3.68 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.09 ERA)

George Kirby has rebounded nicely in his last two starts, allowing one run on nine hits in 12 innings against the Twins and Rays. He had allowed seven runs on as many hits in four innings prior to that. The right-hander allowed three runs on 14 hits in 12.2 innings against the Astros in April and May.

Peter Lambert continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Astros. He’s allowed two earned runs in each of his last four starts, completing at least five innings in each outing. He went seven innings with three runs allowed against the Mariners in May.

Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SCHN

Mariners record: 57-65

Astros record: 62-60

Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Peter Lambert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-128)

Lambert has allowed less than three runs in 17 of his 20 starts this season, and two of those outings came in April and May. He’s gone UNDER 2.5 ER in seven straight starts and 13 of his last 14.

The Mariners have scored two runs or fewer in seven of their last nine contests. I’d be surprised if they get a few off of Lambert.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

This UNDER almost feels like a trap tonight in Houston.

I went over Lambert’s recent success above, and Kirby has had his way with the Astros as well.

The Mariners have been struggling offensively, and so have the Astros, scoring two runs or fewer in four of their last five games.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)

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