Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALCS Game 7
It all comes down to this.
The Toronto Blue Jays took care of business in Game 6 with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners to force a Game 7 on Monday night.
We’ll have a rematch on the mound of Game 3, when Toronto went into Seattle and came away with a 13-4 win.
Who will advance to the World Series to take on the Dodgers?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on Monday night.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-180)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+147)
Moneyline
- Mariners +109
- Blue Jays -132
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -109)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: George Kirby (0-1, 7.07 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.15 ERA)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 20
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Mariners record: 90-72 (3-3)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (3-3)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shane Bieber OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-143)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber redeemed himself in Game 3. He pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight after only lasting 2.2 innings against the Yankees in the ALDS.
In the regular season, Bieber racked up 37 strikeouts in 40.1 innings across seven starts. He had at least five strikeouts in four of those seven outings, and easily reached that mark back in Game 3.
Seattle has one of the highest team strikeout rates this season, punching out over nine times per contest. Bieber will be locked and loaded for Game 7, and may only need four or five innings to get to five strikeouts even if he does have a shorter leash.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I also broke down my best bet for Game 7 in Walk-Off Wagers:
Home-field advantage didn’t exactly matter in the first four games of the series, but we’ve seen the home squad put up 6-2 wins in Games 5 and 6. The Blue Jays are now 57-29 at home this year including the playoffs, while the Mariners are 42-44 on the road.
On top of that, this pitching matchup heavily favors the Blue Jays.
Bieber has simply had the Mariners’ number throughout his career. While with the Guardians, Bieber threw six shutout innings against Seattle twice, racking up a total of 12 strikeouts in as many innings. Of course, he then had that strong performance in Seattle in Game 3.
The right-hander allowed two runs or fewer in five of seven regular-season starts, and one of two in the postseason.
On the other hand, Kirby has struggled mightily against Toronto. Last season the Blue Jays won both of his starts against them as he allowed eight runs on 15 hits in 10 innings. Add in the Game 3 start and that’s 16 runs on 23 hits in 14 innings.
Furthermore, Kirby was much worse on the road (5.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) in 11 starts this season than at home (2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) in a dozen starts.
They’ll be partying like it’s 1993 in Toronto on Monday night.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-132)
