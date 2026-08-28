Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners in a three-game set starting on Friday night.

Seattle hits the road after winning both of its series against the Cubs and Phillies at home. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays just lost two of three to the Royals to open their homestand.

The Mariners took two of three against the Jays in Seattle last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 28.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-168)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Mariners +137

Blue Jays -147

Total

7 (Over -101/Under -119)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (7-7, 3.37 ERA)

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (8-5, 2.37 ERA)

Emerson Hancock has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, yielding 16 ER in 48.2 IP (2.96 ERA) in that span. He threw seven shutout innings against Toronto last month.

Dylan Cease has also allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, allowing a total of just 10 earned runs in 61 innings (1.48 ERA) in that span. He, too, threw seven shutout innings in this matchup last month.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Mariners record: 64-70

Blue Jays record: 65-70

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Four strikeouts isn’t a lot to ask for a major-league starter, even if Toronto doesn’t strike out a ton.

Hancock has recorded at least five strikeouts in two straight starts, four of five, and seven of his last 10, including against the Blue Jays on July 5. He should be able to get to at least four tonight in Toronto.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Blue Jays’ bats have gone cold at the worst time. They’ve scored just 16 runs in their last six games, including eight in a three-game series against the lowly Royals.

Seattle broke out for nine runs against the Phillies to open its series before scoring four in the second game and getting shut out last time out.

Emerson Hancock has been serviceable for the Mariners, and threw seven shutout innings against Toronto last month. Dylan Cease has kept up his Cy Young-caliber season recently, and also threw seven shutout innings against Seattle in last month’s series.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-119)

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.