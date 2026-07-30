Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners tonight.

The Dodgers bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener for a 4-2 win last night.

The Mariners have now alternated wins and losses in their last four after dropping four in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Dodgers on Thursday, July 30.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-157)

Dodgers -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Mariners +134

Dodgers -162

Total

9 (Over -102/Under -118)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37 ERA)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

Bryan Woo is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings against the Rangers last time out. He’s been leaking oil in recent weeks after a better start to the season.

On the flip side, Roki Sasaki is showing improvements after the All-Star break. He’s allowed just two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 12.2 innings against the Yankees and Mets in his last two starts.

Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SNLA, MLBN

Mariners record: 53-56

Dodgers record: 68-40

Mariners vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)

Freddie Freeman is hitting .302 on the year, which jumps up to .329 vs. RHP. He’s also riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 16 for 33 (.483) with four runs scored and two RBI in that span.

Freeman has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games to get up to a 55% clip on the season. I’ll back him to do that again tonight at home.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I have a lot more confidence in Sasaki than Woo, and the same goes for the Dodgers and Mariners as a whole.

Seattle was lucky to steal one game in this series. I’ll take the Dodgers as home favorites to win the series tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -162

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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