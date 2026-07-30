Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30
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The Los Angeles Dodgers close out a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners tonight.
The Dodgers bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener for a 4-2 win last night.
The Mariners have now alternated wins and losses in their last four after dropping four in a row.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Dodgers on Thursday, July 30.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-157)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Mariners +134
- Dodgers -162
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37 ERA)
- Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA)
Bryan Woo is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings against the Rangers last time out. He’s been leaking oil in recent weeks after a better start to the season.
On the flip side, Roki Sasaki is showing improvements after the All-Star break. He’s allowed just two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 12.2 innings against the Yankees and Mets in his last two starts.
Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 30
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SNLA, MLBN
- Mariners record: 53-56
- Dodgers record: 68-40
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)
Freddie Freeman is hitting .302 on the year, which jumps up to .329 vs. RHP. He’s also riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 16 for 33 (.483) with four runs scored and two RBI in that span.
Freeman has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games to get up to a 55% clip on the season. I’ll back him to do that again tonight at home.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I have a lot more confidence in Sasaki than Woo, and the same goes for the Dodgers and Mariners as a whole.
Seattle was lucky to steal one game in this series. I’ll take the Dodgers as home favorites to win the series tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -162
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop