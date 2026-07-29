Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back on track as they continue their series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers finished their road trip with a loss to the Mets and then dropped the opener against the Mariners last night. This comes after a four-game winning streak on the road.

Seattle has now won two of three after dropping four straight. The Mariners hit five home runs in Tuesday night’s win.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, July 29.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-143)

Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Mariners +139

Dodgers -168

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.16 ERA)

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.83 ERA)

Emerson Hancock has been stellar recently. He’s allowed just three runs in 20.1 innings across his last four starts.

Eric Lauer has been just what the doctor ordered for the Dodgers. The southpaw is 4-0 with a 3.35 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with Los Angeles, and the Dodgers are 8-0 in those contests.

Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SNLA

Mariners record: 53-55

Dodgers record: 67-40

Mariners vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-126)

Hancock has allowed a total of 80 hits in 105.1 innings this season, and he’s been even better recently.

The right-hander has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in five straight starts and 11 of his last 12, yielding 46 hits in 63.2 innings in that span.

The Dodgers have one of the best offenses in baseball, but I think Hancock can hold them at bay tonight.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I don’t see another high-scoring game in Hollywood tonight.

Hancock should be able to go at least five or six innings with just a few runs against, and Lauer has consistently allowed three runs or fewer through five or six frames.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-111)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.