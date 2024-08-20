Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Bet the Underdog?)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are holding on to a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle failed to score in the series opener on Monday, leading the Dodgers to a 3-0 win at home.
However, Seattle could be a sneaky upset pick tonight since struggling Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the mound. Buehler returned from the injured list earlier this month, but he has an ERA north of 6.00 on the season.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my favorite bet for Tuesday’s action.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-162)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +130
- Dodgers: -155
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.02 ERA)
Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet
- Mariners record: 64-62
- Dodgers record: 74-52
Mariners vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh: Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh is one of my favorite players to bet in the home run market tonight. Here’s a breakdown of why from today’s MLB Home Run Picks:
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has struggled mightily in 2024, allowing 11 homers in nine starts, giving up at least one long ball in eight of those outings.
The Mariners have a terrible offense this season, but Raleigh (27 homers) is a threat to go deep at any time, especially against right-handed pitching.
The switch-hitting catcher has been better against righties, slashing .224/.321/.419 while hitting 16 of his 27 home runs.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walker Buehler: It’s been a rough season for Dodgers righty Walker Buehler, who is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery. Buehler has a 6.02 ERA and 6.28 FIP this season, and he came back from the injured list to allow four runs (three earned) and four walks over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I'm fading Walker Buehler on Tuesday night in his second start back from the injured list, as he’s been knocked around all season long.
Buehler has allowed at least three runs in eight of his nine starts, and while the Dodgers are 4-5 in his outings, it hasn’t been due to his pitching. The righty has walked 14 batters and allowed 50 hits in 40.1 innings of work for a WHIP of 1.58.
Even the horrible Seattle offense should be able to get to Buehler in this one, and Bryce Miller (3.29 ERA) has not allowed a run in four of his last six outings.
The Mariners are a solid upset pick tonight.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (+130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.