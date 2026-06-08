Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Baltimore Orioles return home to face off against the Seattle Mariners in a three-game set starting on Monday night.

The O’s won two of three in Boston before dropping two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Mariners also lost their three-game series over the weekend to start their road trip.

The Orioles took five of six games from the Mariners last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Orioles on Monday, June 8.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+128)

Orioles +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Mariners -126

Orioles +105

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -109)

Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.80 ERA)

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.27 ERA)

Emerson Hancock has been stellar this season for Seattle. The right-hander has allowed more than three runs in just one of his dozen starts, and has gone 23 IP with 5 ER in his last four outings.

Chris Bassitt is questionable to start tonight for the Orioles. He is dealing with lower back issues after going just three innings at Fenway Park in his last start.

Mariners vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, MASN

Mariners record: 34-32

Orioles record: 31-35

Mariners vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Colton Cowser OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+137)

Colton Cowser is hoping his mini hot streak can continue as the O’s return home. He’s riding a four-game hitting streak and has homered in each of the last two games.

Alternatively, Cowser to get a hit is -128, and him to go OVER 0.5 HRR is -181 as a possible parlay leg.

Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I can’t trust either of these teams right now, so I’m going with the UNDER tonight in Baltimore.

Hancock has been good for Seattle, and I would lean the Mariners’ way if you’re looking for a side.

Bassitt has been okay for Baltimore, if he gets the start, and the M’s bats are cold recently.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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