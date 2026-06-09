Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to end a three-game slide when they host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The O’s dropped their final two games in Toronto before losing 6-3 in the series opener against the Mariners last night.

It was a bounce-back effort for Seattle, who lost three of its previous four games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Orioles on Tuesday, June 9.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Orioles +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Mariners -124

Orioles +103

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 3.79 ERA)

Orioles: Trevor Rogers (3-6, 6.29 ERA)

Logan Gilbert allowed three runs on four hits (two home runs) in a win against the Mets last week. He had thrown 11.2 shutout innings in his previous two starts after a seven-run outing against the Padres.

Trevor Rogers settled down with a solid start last time out, going 5.2 innings with one run on five hits against the Red Sox. He had allowed at least four runs in each of his previous four outings (21 ER in 18.1 IP).

Mariners vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, MASN

Mariners record: 35-32

Orioles record: 31-36

Mariners vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Trevor Rogers UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+116)

Trevor Rogers has never been too much of a strikeout pitcher. He has 562 strikeouts in 574.1 innings in his career, including 41 punchouts in 54.1 frames this season.

The southpaw had some higher-strikeout games early in the season, but has gone UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in six straight starts. I don’t see him bucking that trend tonight.

Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

Seattle has been a better team this season, and Gilbert has been a better pitcher overall.

Baltimore at home doesn’t necessarily scare me too much despite its 19-16 record. The Mariners have held their own on the road at 16-16 on the season.

I’ll back Gilbert and the M’s against an inconsistent Rogers, especially given the O’s recent skid.

Pick: Mariners -124

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