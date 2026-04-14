Mariners vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set between two of the hottest teams in baseball.

The Mariners swept a four-game series against the Astros after losing five straight themselves, while the Padres extended their winning streak to five games with a four-game sweep of their own over the Rockies.

Which team will keep it rolling tonight?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Padres on Tuesday, April 14.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+139)

Padres +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Mariners -120

Padres +100

Total

7.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mariners vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (1-1, 3.24 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SDPA

Mariners record: 8-9

Padres record: 10-6

Mariners vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+101)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is coming off his first two multi-hit games of the season, and now faces a pitcher whom he’s had some success against. Tatis is 3 for 9 with two home runs against Woo in his career.

Tatis has OVER 1.5 HRR in two straight games, four of his last five, and six of his last nine. I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep that up at home.

Mariners vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

While Seattle may be coming off a four-game sweep, the Mariners have struggled on the road this season. It’s still early, but they’re just 1-5 on the road, and they now face a red-hot Padres team.

Woo gives the Mariners an advantage on the mound over King, but I’m not sure it’s enough to make them road favorites. I’ll take the Padres as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Padres +100

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