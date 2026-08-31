Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are both looking to get back on track when they face off in a three-game set at Fenway Park this week.

The Mariners got shut out at home by the Phillies before getting swept in Toronto, scoring just four runs in those three contests. Meanwhile, Boston has lost four of its last five games, scoring a total of three runs in those four defeats.

The Sox took two of three in Seattle back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Red Sox on Monday, Aug. 31.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-155)

Red Sox -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Mariners +151

Red Sox -162

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Mariners: George Kirby (9-10, 4.02 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (8-6, 3.09 ERA)

George Kirby bounced back nicely in his last start, allowing just one run in 7.2 innings against the Phillies at home. He had allowed 11 runs in eight innings in his previous two outings, both on the road.

Payton Tolle only went five and 5.1 innings in his last two starts, allowing three and two runs in those outings. He threw a quality start (6 IP, 3 ER) in Seattle on June 21.

Mariners vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, NESN

Mariners record: 64-73

Red Sox record: 74-63

Mariners vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-155)

George Kirby has been a different pitcher on the road this season compared to the pitcher-friendly confines of T-Mobile Park. He’s allowed 80 hits in 87 innings at home, but 83 hits in just 60.2 innings on the road.

Kirby has allowed at least seven hits in each of his last nine starts on the road, so if you have the option of taking OVER 6.5 hits allowed to get the juice down, it may be worth doing.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Red Sox have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight as they return home after a lackluster showing at Yankee Stadium.

The Mariners have also been struggling recently, and are just 27-42 on the road this season.

The pitching matchup also favors the Red Sox, as George Kirby has a 5.19 ERA on the road (3.21 at home), including 11 earned runs in eight innings across his last two road starts. Meanwhile, Payton Tolle has been his usual stellar self for the Sox as of late.

Pick: Red Sox -162

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.