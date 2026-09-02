Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Both the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are in the mix for a playoff spot in the American League, though Boston is in a much better spot entering Wednesday’s series finale.

The Sox and Mariners split the first two games of this series, and Boston is 4.5 games clear of the third wild card spot in the league, making it a near lock to make the postseason barring a September collapse.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are hanging on by a thread in the playoff convo, sitting 5.5 games back of the final spot in the wild card. They’re nine games under .500 this season and have not found the magic that brought them to the ALCS in 2025.

On Wednesday, right-hander Bryce Miller is looking to rebound from an awful month of August for the Mariners where he posted a 9.00 ERA. Miller and the Mariners are underdogs against Boston lefty Patrick Sandoval, who is making his 10th appearance in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-186)

Red Sox -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Mariners: +114

Red Sox: -137

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Bryce Miller (4-8, 4.12 ERA)

Boston: Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 4.20 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 4:10 p.m. ESt

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Mariners.TV

Mariners record: 65-74

Red Sox record: 75-64

Mariners vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Roman Anthony to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Roman Anthony can stay hot in this matchup:

Anthony missed a ton of time for Boston this season and only has one home run in 33 games, but I’m buying him – especially at this price – on Wednesday afternoon.

Since coming off the injured list, Anthony has three multi-hit games, posting a .462 batting average with two doubles and a triple. He hasn’t gone yard yet, but the Red Sox youngster is swinging one of the hottest bats in the league this week.

I love this matchup for Anthony against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller (4.12 ERA), who gave up five home runs in four starts last month. Miller has now allowed 17 homers in as many appearances this season, giving up at least six runs in back-to-back outings.

I’m willing to take a shot on Anthony at this price, even though his power numbers haven't been there in limited at-bats this season.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The first two games of this series have both been high-scoring affairs, with 17 combined runs in Game 1 and 15 combined runs in Game 2.

I’m expecting more fireworks on offense on Wednesday afternoon, especially with Miller’s recent struggles. In four starts in August, the right-hander had a 9.00 ERA, and while expected ERA for the season remains in the 84th percentile, each of Miller’s last four outings have ended with Seattle giving up 10 or more runs.

Boston’s offense (11th in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season) is No. 2 in the league in runs scored over the last month, and it’s in the top 10 this season in both batting average and OPS.

While Seattle has not been great offensively this season, it is 14th in wRC+, which could be a sign that some positive regression is coming. Sandoval (4.20 ERA) sits in just the 12th percentile in expected ERA and the ninth percentile in expected BAA this season.

So, this isn’t a bad matchup for a Seattle team that has already scored 17 runs in this series.

I’ll go OVER in Wednesday’s finale, as it’s hard to trust Miller after his last month of action.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .