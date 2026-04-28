Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The Miami Marlins nearly took down the Los Angeles Dodgers as +260 underdogs last night, but the home team scored three runs in the ninth for the walk-off win.

After facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto last night, things don’t get any easier for the Marlins as Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound tonight. The Dodgers are once again huge favorites at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, April 28.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (+109)

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Marlins +234

Dodgers -293

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Janson Junk (1-2, 3.67 ERA)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.38 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SNLA

Marlins record: 13-16

Dodgers record: 20-9

Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-124)

Shohei Ohtani has been masterful on the mound this season. He’s allowed just two runs (one earned) through four starts, throwing six innings in each of those outings.

Ohtani is doing things never seen before on a baseball diamond. The Marlins are 3-10 on the road. I’ll take the unicorn to silence Miami’s bats tonight.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Janson Junk has been effective for the Marlins this season. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his five starts, giving up three and four in the other two.

I’m tempted to go right back to the Dodgers run line even after a one-run win last night, but I’ll go with the UNDER given Junk’s stuff this season.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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