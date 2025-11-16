Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cardinals)
The Arizona Cardinals are set to be without a key piece of their offense for Week 11 and potentially beyond.
Star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- is out for this week against the San Francisco 49ers after he underwent surgery for appendicitis. He could miss more time as well, which would be a major blow to an Arizona team that is on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.
This season, Harrison has appeared in all nine of Arizona's games, catching 34 of his 62 targets for 525 yards and four scores. He's played 78.3 percent of the snaps for the Cards, leaving a massive hole on the outside for this offense.
Harrison has been up and down so far in his NFL career, but he had found the end zone in back-to-back weeks with Jacoby Brissett under center.
With the second-year wideout sidelined for at least Sunday's matchup, here's how to bet on the Cardinals in the prop market in Week 11.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. 49ers
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing Michael Wilson in the prop market with Harrison sidelined in Week 11.
Michael Wilson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)
With Margin Harrison Jr. sidelined with an injury this weekend, Michael Wilson will take over as the primary wide receiver. He has 22 receptions on the season, but expect that number to see a significant boost, especially as the Cardinals take on a struggling 49ers defense.
