Is Mason Taylor Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bengals)
The New York Jets have listed rookie tight end Mason Taylor as questionable for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a quad injury.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Taylor is expected to play in Week 8, along with running back Breece Hall (also listed as questionable).
This is a big boost for a New York offense that has struggled all season long and will be without top receiver Garrett Wilson in Week 8.
Taylor has been one of the few reliable receiving options for a dormant passing game, catching 24 passes (on 34 targets) for 208 yards. He’s yet to find the end zone, but he may operate as the No. 1 option in the passing game with Wilson hurt and Josh Reynolds on injured reserve.
That could make Taylor a value play in the prop market, even with the struggling Justin Fields under center.
Here’s a look at our favorite prop pick for the Jets in Week 8.
Best Mason Taylor Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mason Taylor Anytime TD (+280)
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick this week, and he’s eyeing the rookie tight end to score:
The New York Jets take on a Cincinnati Bengals team this week that allows the fourth most receptions, second most receiving yards, and the most receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.
That could lead to a big game by the Jets' rookie tight end, Mason Taylor, who is second in all receiving categories for the Jets behind only Garrett Wilson.
He's more than worth a bet at his +280 price tag.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.