Masters Best Bets Today: Rory McIlroy vs. Cameron Young Prediction

Strap in. We're in for an all-time Masters Sunday. 11 different golfers are within five strokes of the lead heading into the final round.

You can find the latest odds to put on the green jacket in my live odds article here, but in this article, I'm going to break down my favorite bets for Sunday's final round. Let's jump into them.

Masters Round 4 Best Bets

Brooks Koepka -139 vs. Wyndham Clark (BetRivers)

Jake Knapp -125 vs. Ben Griffin (BetMGM)

Justin Rose -130 vs. Jason Day (BetMGM)

Cameron Young +116 vs. Rory McIlroy (DraftKings)

Shane Lowry to Win +1400 (BetMGM)

Brooks Koepka -139 vs. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has fallen apart in the final round of tournaments this season. He ranks 162nd on the PGA Tour in Round 4 scoring average. His 72.67 average score in the final round is the seventh-worst mark amongst all PGA Tour golfers. By comparison, Brooks Koepka ranks 50th in that metric. Not only that, but Brooks' approach numbers have been better so far this tournament, gaining 1.16 strokes per round with his irons compared to Wyndham at 0.87.

Jake Knapp -125 vs. Ben Griffin

No golfer on the PGA Tour has been better this season in the final round of a tournament. He's leading the Tour in Round 4 scoring average at 66.67, which will come in handy on Sunday at the Masters. He's also been better than Griffin from tee to green, averaging 1.68 strokes per round in that area while Griffin is at just 0.65. If Griffin's great putting doesn't continue on Sunday, he could post a high score, leading to Knapp winning the two-ball group.

Justin Rose -130 vs. Jason Day

Justin Rose has had a completely average putting performance this tournament, but he's been elite from tee to green. Jason Day has had the opposite numbers at the Masters, hanging on because of strong putting, but putting up average numbers from tee to green.

I'm always going to trust the golfer who's better from tee-to-green than the golfer who's hitting a ton of putts. That's why I think Rose is the bet to make at -130. Let's remember how good he's been on Sunday at the Masters in years past. That experience will come in handy.

Cameron Young +116 vs. Rory McIlroy

I don't know if Cameron Young is going to do enough to win the green jacket, but his numbers from tee to green have been stronger than Rory McIlroy's, who is trusting his short game to keep him in the mix. Young has done better when it comes to attack pins and racking up birdies, so that should be enough to beat the defending champion on Sunday.

Shane Lowry to Win +1400

With a tournament now as wide open as we could get, no one is going to win by scrambling, saving par, and keeping their head above the water. Instead, whichever player atop the leaderboard can rack up birdies and post a score is going to be the one to put on the green jacket.

That's why I'm going to bet on the golfer who has had the strongest approach play. You have to attack flags to set up birdie opportunities to post a score, and no one has been throwing darts like Shane Lowry. The Irishman leads the entire field this week in strokes gained approach at +2.74 per round. By comparison, Young is gaining +0.87 strokes per round with his irons, and McIlroy is gaining just +0.5.

The only other golfer near the top of the odds list who has gained more than two strokes per round with his approach play is Scheffler, but the fact that he's two strokes behind Lowry and is losing strokes on the greens gives me pause when it comes to placing a bet.

I've always thought Lowry was a great fit for Augusta, but I stayed away from betting on him this year because of his poor recent form. I'd regret it if I didn't get in on him now, especially considering he's only two strokes back with the sharpest irons in the field.

It could be time for Lowry to win his second career major.

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