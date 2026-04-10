Masters Best Bets Today: Round 2 Bets for Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Corey Conners, and Nick Taylor

What a start to the Masters! The defending champion, Rory McIlroy, holds a share of the lead after the opening round, and there are a handful of big names behind him, including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Some big names had shockingly bad rounds, including John Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

We went 2-2 for a small loss with my Round 1 best bets after Russell Henley faltered late to lose his 3-ball group, and Jacob Bridgeman finished in a dead heat with Aaron Rai. We're back for Round 2, and I'm looking to lock in a profit. Let's dive into my best bets.

Masters Round 2 Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler UNDER 70.5 (+100) via FanDuel

Corey Conners OVER 72.5 (-112) via FanDuel

Ludvig Aberg UNDER 71.5 (-105) via BetMGM

Nick Taylor +190 vs. Keegan Bradley/Ryan Gerard via BetMGM

Scottie Scheffler UNDER 70.5 (+100)

We saw some promising stuff from Scottie in Round 1, especially considering he had an afternoon tee time, having to compete with firmer conditions. The most notable metric from his round is that he gained +1.28 strokes on the field with his approach play, the area that had been a weakness for him lately. If this is a sign he fixed his approach woes from a month ago, I expect him to go low with an earlier tee time on Friday.

Corey Conners OVER 72.5 (-112)

Corey Conners relies on his approach play, but on Thursday, he lost 0.94 strokes with his irons. Instead, he gained 1.04 strokes on the greens and 2.69 strokes around the greens, which is extremely uncharacteristic of him. The level his short game was at on Thursday isn't sustainable for the Canadian the rest of the tournament, which means he'd better figure out his irons, or else he's going to post a

Ludvig Aberg UNDER 71.5 (-105)

Ludvig Aberg had a terrible performance when it came to his short game on Thursday, but he gained an eye-popping 4.41 strokes with his approach play, which was the third-best mark in the field. If he can carry that level of iron play into Friday while sharpening up his short game a touch, there's no reason why he can't shoot under par.

Nick Taylor +190 vs. Keegan Bradley/Ryan Gerard

I liked Nick Taylor coming into the Masters, as he was my best bet to make the cut, and it was great to see him gain strokes in all four major areas on Thursday, including 2.18 strokes with his approach play.

His opponents didn't have as impressive a round. Ryan Gerard gained 4.39 strokes putting, which is certainly not sustainable, and Keegan Bradley looked decent, but nothing impressive. Taylor is worth a shot to win that group in Round 2 at +190.

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