Are Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams Playing Today? (Betting Impact Seahawks vs. Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams have locked up a playoff spot, although they could be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC depending upon the results of Sunday’s action.
The NFC West champions would earn the No. 3 seed with a win, but it doesn’t seem like Sean McVay’s squad is worried too much about where it lands. The Rams have listed several key players as doubtful against the Seattle Seahawks, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
In fact, none of those players are expected to suit up on Sunday.
The Rams’ decision to sit so many starters has caused a massive shift in the betting odds ahead of this Week 18 matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is Matthew Stafford Playing Today?
Officially, Stafford is listed as doubtful on Sunday, but he is not expected to play. Earlier this week, the Rams announced that Jimmy Garoppolo would get the start on Sunday, and it caused a massive shift in the betting odds.
After opening as 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks, the Rams are now 7.5-point underdogs – a nine-point swing with Los Angeles looking to rest as many key players as possible ahead of the postseason.
Is Puka Nacua Playing Today?
Nacua missed time earlier this season with a knee injury, so it makes sense that the Rams want to rest him in Week 18.
With the star wideout sitting out on Sunday, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington could all be in line for bigger roles on Sunday.
Atwell is set at +400 to score a touchdown – the shortest odds of any Rams receiver.
Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today?
Kupp has also missed time this season due to injury, and he’s taken a step back behind Nacua in this offense in 2024.
While there may not be many more targets from Kupp’s workload to go around, those three receivers should all see a boost in Week 18.
Is Kyren Williams Playing Today?
With Williams expected to miss Week 18, rookie running back Blake Corum could be in line for a massive role on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have him set at +120 to score a touchdown – the shortest odds of any Rams player in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
