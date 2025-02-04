Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Dallas Mavericks are entering a new era after they traded away Luka Doncic — a perennial All-NBA player — over the weekend in a deal for Anthony Davis.
Dallas played on Sunday following the Doncic deal, but it sat several rotation players and lost by 43 points — 144-101 — to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Now, the Mavs are hoping to get back on track against the Philadelphia 76ers, who won’t have Paul George, but have listed Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin as questionable on Tuesday.
Davis — the Mavs new star — is listed as out for this matchup. He’s been dealing with an abdominal injury. However, Max Christie – who also came over in the Doncic deal – is listed as available.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players props and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +1.5 (-105)
- 76ers -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +100
- 76ers: -120
Total
- 226 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Mavs record: 26-24
- 76ers record: 19-29
Mavericks vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Max Christie – available
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dwight Powell – out
76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Eric Gordon – questionable
- Paul George – out
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- KJ Martin – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
Mavericks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
I love this prop number for P.J. Washington, especially now that Anthony Davis is out of the lineup on Tuesday.
Washington has 16 or more points in seven of his last nine matchups, pushing his season average to 14.4 points per game in the process. The key for Washington has been his usage, as he’s taken 14.6 shots per game over his last 10.
If he sees that usage again, Washington should easily clear this against a Philly defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Joel Embiid OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
Embiid has cleared 7.5 rebounds in eight of his 13 games, averaging 7.9 rebounds per game for the season.
It’s unclear how much Embiid will play in this matchup – if he even does – but Dallas ranks just 19th in the NBA in opponent boards per game. With Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II out, Daniel Gafford is the only real option to keep Embiid off the glass tonight.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
This game is really tough to handicap with Davis out, Embiid questionable and several rotation players up in the air for the Sixers.
Personally, I’d wait for some final injury statuses for the Sixers before betting on this matchup, but I do lean with the Mavs given the current landscape.
Philly is coming off a massive blown lead to Boston on Sunday, and it’s just 1-8 against the spread this season when favored at home.
While Dallas did not play well on Sunday, it also was down several important rotation players. Not having Davis limits the Mavs’ offensive ceiling, but they still are the superior defensive team in this matchup.
The Sixers – despite a win streak late last month – are still just 19th in net rating in their last 10 games, relying heavily on Tyrese Maxey to lead their offense.
Philly is favored in this game because of the threat of Embiid returning, but how much will the former MVP even play? Embiid hasn’t suited up since Jan. 4, so it’s hard to imagine he plays a normal complement of minutes tonight.
I’ll take the points with the Mavs as fading Philly as a home favorite has been one of the most profitable trends in the league this season.
Pick: Mavs +1.5 (-105)
