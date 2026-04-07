Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7
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Cooper Flagg has moved back into the top spot in the odds to win the Rookie of the Year, scoring 51 and 45 points over his last two games for the struggling Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas knocked off a banged-up Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday night, but it’s now a road underdog on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clips are battling the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the West, and they need a win over a tanking Dallas team to put themselves in a better position. The Clippers have rebounded nicely from a 6-21 start behind an MVP-level season from Kawhi Leonard, and they’re currently 15th in the NBA in net rating (+1.5) despite being just two games over .500.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers set as clear favorites in this game, but can they slow down Flagg as he ascends to stardom at the end of his rookie season?
Here’s a prop bet pick, a game pick, the latest odds and more to help bettors tackle this Western Conference clash.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavs +11.5 (-110)
- Clippers -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +455
- Clippers: -625
Total
- 238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mavericks vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 7
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Mavs record: 25-53
- Clippers record: 40-38
Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- John Poulakidas – probable
- Tyler Smith – probable
- Brandon Williams – questionable
- Caleb Martin – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
- Moussa Cisse – probable
- Marvin Bagley III – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Mavericks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)
Flagg isn’t known for his shooting, but he’s been red hot from deep over his last two games, making this an intriguing prop that I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
Flagg has been on a tear as of late, and he’s knocked down eight of 13 attempts from beyond the arc over his last two games.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is shooting just 29.7 percent from 3 this season, but I think he’s worth a look in this market at +118. The Los Angeles Clippers – Flagg’s opponent tonight – rank 24th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and just 17th in opponent 3s made per game.
Flagg is taking just 3.5 3-pointers per game this season, but he’s had some confidence in that shot over his last two games. If the Clippers attempt to wall him off from getting to the paint, Flagg may knock down a few extra jumpers on Tuesday.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are just 12-15 against the spread as home favorites in the 2025-26 season, but I’m buying them against a Dallas team that would much rather lose at this point in the season to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The Mavs knocked off a short-handed Lakers team behind a big game from Flagg, but this is a much tougher task on the road against Kawhi Leonard and company.
Dallas has one of the worst records against the spread in the NBA as a road underdog (11-16), and it’s just 10-27 straight up on the road this season. In addition to that, the Mavs have a net rating of -6.6 on the road this season while the Clippers are 10th in the league in net rating at home.
L.A. has the offensive firepower to handle this Dallas team, and even with Flagg scoring 51 on Friday the Mavs lost to Orlando.
I’ll lay the points here as the Clips continue their quest for a top-eight spot in the West.
Pick: Clippers -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2