Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Cooper Flagg has moved back into the top spot in the odds to win the Rookie of the Year, scoring 51 and 45 points over his last two games for the struggling Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas knocked off a banged-up Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday night, but it’s now a road underdog on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clips are battling the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the West, and they need a win over a tanking Dallas team to put themselves in a better position. The Clippers have rebounded nicely from a 6-21 start behind an MVP-level season from Kawhi Leonard, and they’re currently 15th in the NBA in net rating (+1.5) despite being just two games over .500.

Oddsmakers have the Clippers set as clear favorites in this game, but can they slow down Flagg as he ascends to stardom at the end of his rookie season?

Here’s a prop bet pick, a game pick, the latest odds and more to help bettors tackle this Western Conference clash.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +11.5 (-110)

Clippers -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavs: +455

Clippers: -625

Total

238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mavericks vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 25-53

Clippers record: 40-38

Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

John Poulakidas – probable

Tyler Smith – probable

Brandon Williams – questionable

Caleb Martin – doubtful

Dereck Lively II – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Daniel Gafford – doubtful

Moussa Cisse – probable

Marvin Bagley III – questionable

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Mavericks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)

Flagg isn’t known for his shooting, but he’s been red hot from deep over his last two games, making this an intriguing prop that I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting :

Flagg has been on a tear as of late, and he’s knocked down eight of 13 attempts from beyond the arc over his last two games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is shooting just 29.7 percent from 3 this season, but I think he’s worth a look in this market at +118. The Los Angeles Clippers – Flagg’s opponent tonight – rank 24th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and just 17th in opponent 3s made per game.

Flagg is taking just 3.5 3-pointers per game this season, but he’s had some confidence in that shot over his last two games. If the Clippers attempt to wall him off from getting to the paint, Flagg may knock down a few extra jumpers on Tuesday.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers are just 12-15 against the spread as home favorites in the 2025-26 season, but I’m buying them against a Dallas team that would much rather lose at this point in the season to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Mavs knocked off a short-handed Lakers team behind a big game from Flagg, but this is a much tougher task on the road against Kawhi Leonard and company.

Dallas has one of the worst records against the spread in the NBA as a road underdog (11-16), and it’s just 10-27 straight up on the road this season. In addition to that, the Mavs have a net rating of -6.6 on the road this season while the Clippers are 10th in the league in net rating at home.

L.A. has the offensive firepower to handle this Dallas team, and even with Flagg scoring 51 on Friday the Mavs lost to Orlando.

I’ll lay the points here as the Clips continue their quest for a top-eight spot in the West.

Pick: Clippers -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.