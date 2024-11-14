Mavericks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Keyonte George)
The Dallas Mavericks hit the road on Thursday, and they’re aiming to snap a three-game skid against the two-win Utah Jazz.
Utah and Dallas played earlier this season, with the Mavs winning by eight at home. That was a strange game since Luka Doncic shot just 5-for-22 from the field, but it could give us some insight on how to bet these two teams in the prop market.
There are a few players that I broke down as possible targets in today’s Best NBA Prop Bets, but there’s even more plays to consider for this matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Keyonte George UNDER 13.5 Points (-105)
- Kyrie Irving OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
- Luka Doncic OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
Keyonte George UNDER 13.5 Points (-105)
Utah second-year guard Keyonte George has been a confusing player so far this season.
He’s had scoring outbursts (most recently scoring 33 points against Chicago), but he also is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3.
Taking an UNDER for George comes with some risk, as he takes a lot of shots 14.4 per game and plays 31.9 minutes per game.
However, he’s cleared 13.5 points just four times this season and needed 18 shots to score 17 points against Dallas the last time these teams met. After sitting out a win over the San Antonio Spurs, George returned to score just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in his last game.
He’s simply too inefficient to trust in this prop, especially since Dallas currently holds a top-10 defensive rating in the NBA this season.
Kyrie Irving OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
I’ll share this play from today’s Best NBA Prop Bets, as Irving may be undervalued in a matcha he dominated earlier this season:
Dallas guard Kyrie Irving enters this game averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game (9.5 combined), yet he’s set at just 8.5 rebounds and assists on Thursday.
There are a few reasons why I like the OVER for Kyrie, starting with his season long performance.
Irving has cleared 8.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his 11 games this season, including three straight. He also had a season-high nine dimes in his last meeting with Utah, adding six rebounds to boot in that matchup.
Overall, Kyrie is averaging 8.5 potential assists and 7.9 rebound chances per game. That gives him a ceiling of about 15-16 rebounds and assists, but we need just nine in this matchup.
I’ll trust the Dallas guard to have another big game against Utah, who allows the fourth-most assists per game in the NBA.
Luka Doncic OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
Utah held Doncic in check, holding him to just 5-for-22 shooting in the first matchup of the season between these teams.
However, Luka still has five games this season with 30 or more points and his volume is right in with last season when he led the NBA in scoring at 33.9 points per game. Doncic is taking the same number of shots per game (23.6) as he did last season, but he is attempting less shots from the line (8.7 to 7.0) so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is a cupcake matchup against the No. 27 defense in the NBA that is allowing 119.0 points per game.
I expect Doncic to bounce back after a lackluster showing the first time he played Utah this season.
