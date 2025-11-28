Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic can clinch home court in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and they’re favored by double digits to do so.
L.A. is undefeated in NBA Cup Group Play and currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference ahead of Friday’s matchup.
Dallas (5-14 this season) has been awful without Anthony Davis (calf) in the lineup, but the former Laker is questionable and appears on track to return against his former team on Friday.
Doncic and the Lakers have gotten the better end of the historic trade these franchises made last season, but can they cover the spread in this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Friday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +10.5 (-115)
- Lakers -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +370
- Lakers: -485
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Mavs record: 5-14
- Lakers record: 13-4
Mavericks vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Cooper Flagg – available
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Marcus Smart – questionable
- Deandre Ayton – probable
Mavericks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic could be in line for a big game vs. Dallas:
Luka Doncic has a revenge matchup on Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup clash.
Doncic has stuffed the stat sheet all season long, averaging 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, and I’m targeting his rebounds and assists prop on Friday.
The Mavericks have struggled to keep opponents off the glass since they have one of the worst offenses in the NBA, allowing the second-most rebounds per game. Doncic has done a great job on the glass, averaging 8.8 boards on 12.5 rebound chances per game.
When it comes to passing, Doncic is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop. The Lakers star has cleared this line in eight of his 13 games, averaging 18.0 rebounds and assists per night.
He’s in a great spot to have another huge game against Dallas after racking up 22 rebounds and assists on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
If there’s one weakness on this Lakers team, it comes on the defensive end, as they are just 16th in the league in defensive rating and don’t have many elite guard/wing defenders.
But, the Mavericks shouldn't pose much of a threat in that department with their weak backcourt, and that’s a big reason why Dallas is dead last in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
Sure, a Davis return would help the Mavs on that end, but they’re not immediately going to be able to compete with a top-10 Lakers offense that has Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
The Lakers are 5-2 against the spread at home while Dallas is 8-11 against the spread overall and just 1-4 straight up on the road.
I’ll back the Lakers at this number, as it could move even higher if Davis ends up sitting on Friday night.
Pick: Lakers -10.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
