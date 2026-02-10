Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 10

Devin Booker (ankle) returned to action for the Phoenix Suns in their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers (a loss), and they’ll aim to get back in the win column on Tuesday night against the tanking Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas moved on from Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, and while the team does have a rising star in Cooper Flagg, it may look to finish outside of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference to secure a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has surprised just about everyone in the 2025-26 season, sitting at 31-22 overall while fighting for a top-six seed in the West.

The Suns have one of the best defenses in the NBA (eighth in defensive rating), and they’ve been really great at home, winning 17 of their 26 games at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Can Phoenix cover as a favorite on Tuesday night? It won the lone meeting between these teams this season by nine points, and oddsmakers have it favored by 8.5 points on Feb. 10.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavs +8.5 (-112)

Suns -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Mavs: +260

Suns: -325

Total

228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mavericks vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 19-33

Suns record: 31-22

Mavericks vs. Suns Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Klay Thompson – questionable

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Miles Kelly – doubtful

Ryan Nembhard – doubtful

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – out

Cole Anthony – out

Isaiah Livers – out

Mavericks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)

I’m buying the recent scoring surge from rookie Cooper Flagg, and I shared why in today’s best props for SI Betting :

I love rookie Cooper Flagg to have a big game after he had his four-game 30-point streak snapped in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Flagg is averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the entire 2025-26 season, but his scoring has really come along since Dec. 1. Over 28 games, Flagg is averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3. He’s also taking a healthy 17.5 shots per game during that stretch.

With Anthony Davis traded, this is Flagg’s team, and the Mavs rookie has taken a ton of shots in recent games in an attempt to will Dallas to a win. He’s shot 20 or more times in five of his last six games, scoring 32 or more points in four of those matchups.

This combo prop improves his floor (he has seven or more boards in six of his last eight games), and I wouldn’t be shocked if he carries a huge offensive workload against this Suns team.

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Suns are 17-9 straight up at home this season, and they are a solid 9-7 against the spread when favored.

With Booker back in the lineup, I think the Suns are a no-brainer bet against the Mavs, who are one of the worst road teams in the NBA. Dallas has dropped seven games in a row overall, falling 5-16 straight up on the road. It has covered the spread in just seven of those 21 road games – the worst mark in the NBA.

Even though Flagg has been playing at a high level, I can’t back the Mavs to win this game. They have a road net rating of -5.2 (bottom 10 in the NBA) while the Suns are +5.6 at home, the No. 6 mark in the league.

Phoenix won the first meeting between these teams by nine points in Dallas, and I expect it to roll on Tuesday night with Dallas clearly looking to tank for a better draft pick.

Pick: Suns -8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

