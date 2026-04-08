Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are nearing the end of their 2025-26 season, but Flagg is still battling for the Rookie of the Year award heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is coming off 25 points, nine boards and two dimes against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and it’ll be interesting to see who the tanking Mavericks are willing to send out on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Suns are also playing the second night of a back-to-back after blowing a lead and losing to the Houston Rockets, but they have a lot more to play for at this point in the season.

Phoenix holds the No. 7 seed in the West, and it can lock that up with a win on Wednesday. The Suns have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the standings, and they hold the season-long tiebreaker since they have a better division record.

Devin Booker and company have defied preseason expectations, and oddsmakers have the Suns as 10.5-point favorites at home on Wednesday. They are seven games over .500 at home in the 2025-26 season after Tuesday’s loss with three games to play.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Western Conference clash.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +10.5 (-105)

Suns -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavs: +425

Suns: -575

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 25-54

Suns record: 43-36

Mavericks vs. Suns Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Mavericks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker 25+ Points (-155)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is worth a bet against Dallas:

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a two-game cushion on the Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the West with three games left in the regular season, making Wednesday’s game against Dallas a very important matchup.

A win would clinch the No. 7 seed for the Suns, and Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the Clippers on the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

So, I’m going to take Booker to score 25 or more points in this game with the Suns looking to secure home court in the play-in tournament. Booker is rolling right now, scoring 25 or more points in six of his last eight games.

Since March 1, the star guard is averaging 28.6 points on 20.2 shots per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Booker has a 26-point game against Dallas already this season, and the Mavs have zero incentive to win at this point in the regular season.

I love this prop since I can move it down to under Booker’s season average (25.9 points per game) on Wednesday.

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

After blowing an early lead against Houston on Tuesday, things are starting to get a little scary for the Suns in the No. 7 spot.

Not only can Phoenix fall to the No. 8 seed, but it no longer can move up to No. 6 after yesterday’s loss. So, Devin Booker and company need to lock down a win over a tanking Dallas team with matchups against the Lakers and OKC still looming.

Dallas may opt to sit a bunch of players on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since it is trying to stay behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the standings.

The Mavs are one of the worst road teams in the NBA (11-17 against the spread as road dogs) while the Suns are a .500 team against the spread when favored at home.

I’ll lay the points with the Suns, who have the clear motivation factor in this matchup.

Pick: Suns -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.