Memorial Tournament Prop Bets (And Look Out for a Playoff at Muirfield Village)
The best golfers on the PGA Tour have landed at Muirfield Village for this week's Memorial Tournament.
It's not only a warm-up for golfers ahead of next week's U.S. Open, but a way for bettors to also get info. That's why I'm going to dabble on a few prop bets to go along with my outright picks.
I have three prop bets locked in for this week's event.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Memorial Tournament Prop Bets
- Will there be a playoff? Yes +300
- Corey Conners Top Canadian +200
- Justin Rose Top Englishman +300
Will there be a playoff at the Memorial Tournament?
If there's any tournament that has produced close finishes consistently, it's been the Memorial Tournament. We have seen a playoff happen in six of the last 10 editions including last year when Viktor Hovland took down Denny McCarthy in a playoff.
I'm willing to bank on that trend continuing this week at +300 odds.
Pick: Yes +300
Memorial Tournament top Canadian prediction
I'm already betting on Corey Conners to win this event but if you want to double-dip on Conners, or bet on him more conservatively, you can take him to finish as the top Canadian at +200.
Mackenzie Hughes had strong performance this past week, which has caused him to be overvalued this week. Conners has been by far the best Canadian golfer of late and his ballstriking numbers have been other-worldly. He has gained at least +1.13 true strokes per round with his irons in his last three events.
Pick: Corey Conners +200
Memorial Tournament top Englishman prediction
Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are the top two English golfers on the odds list this week, but I think there's some solid value on Justin Rose at 3-1 to finish as the low Englishman.
Rose has gained strokes with his approach play in three straight starts, including +1.54 true strokes in his latest start at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood has played well, but not great, of late and Matt Fitzpatrick's form has been bad, finishing T52 at the Wells Fargo Championship and missing the cut at the PGA Championship.
Pick: Justin Rose +300
